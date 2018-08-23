In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp was convicted of killing seven people.
In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp was convicted of killing seven people. Richard Shiro AP
In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp was convicted of killing seven people. Richard Shiro AP

South Carolina

SC serial killer’s belongings on property where 3 bodies found go to auction

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

August 23, 2018 11:48 AM

Possessions owned by South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will be up for grabs in an online auction this weekend.

The auction is aimed at earning money to pay his victims and their families, according to a post on Meares Land and Auction Company’s website.

Items being sold come from Kohlhepp’s property in Woodruff , according to the site. The lot comes from the same land where officials found some of his victims and discovered a missing woman alive and chained inside a storage container.

The Greenville News reported that the lot will include the killer’s gun safe and power tools, among other things.

Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was s

By

Kohlhepp was sentenced to seven life sentences in 2017 after pleading guilty to seven murder charges. Three of those charges stem from the murders of the three people found on his Woodruff property, and four more were from murders inside a Superbike Motorsports in 2003, according to Fox Carolina.

The online auction will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. and will end Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to the auction site. Items will go to the highest bidder, and can be picked up on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was s

By

  Comments  