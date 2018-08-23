SC serial killer’s belongings on property where 3 bodies found go to auction

Possessions owned by South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will be up for grabs in an online auction this weekend.
The auction is aimed at earning money to pay his victims and their families, according to a post on Meares Land and Auction Company’s website.
Items being sold come from Kohlhepp’s property in Woodruff , according to the site. The lot comes from the same land where officials found some of his victims and discovered a missing woman alive and chained inside a storage container.
The Greenville News reported that the lot will include the killer’s gun safe and power tools, among other things.
Kohlhepp was sentenced to seven life sentences in 2017 after pleading guilty to seven murder charges. Three of those charges stem from the murders of the three people found on his Woodruff property, and four more were from murders inside a Superbike Motorsports in 2003, according to Fox Carolina.
The online auction will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. and will end Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to the auction site. Items will go to the highest bidder, and can be picked up on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.
