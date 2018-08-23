2 SC kids were left in a car with a gun. One shot the other, deputies say

A Lexington County man was charged with child neglect after he left two children alone in a car with a gun, and one of the kids shot the other, deputies say.
Claude William Pound, 65, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday morning.
The charge stems from an accidental shooting that happened at Jim Hudson Ford in Lexington on Aug. 17.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Pound left the two children, both of whom are under the age of 10, in a vehicle with the gun at the dealership. The gun was in a bag on the floorboard of the vehicle, according to warrants cited by the sheriff’s department.
“One child got the gun and accidentally shot the other child after they were left in the car,” Koon said. “The child is expected to recover from the gunshot wound.”
Pound was at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing Thursday morning, the sheriff’s department said.
Comments