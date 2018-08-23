Can you expose yourself in your home? Naked SC man was at his window, cops say

A South Carolina man who was standing naked at a window inside his apartment was charged with indecent exposure, according to police.
An off-duty Spartanburg police officer was walking on the sidewalk in the Corners Apartments complex around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when he saw a man standing in his apartment in front of the sliding glass window that faces a public walkway, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. The officer wrote that he stopped walking and looked at the naked man, who looked back at the officer while holding the blinds open, exposing his genitals.
The officer said he stood there for “several minutes,” and that the man continued standing there holding the blinds open. He walked to the second-floor apartment where the man still was standing in front of the window and took some pictures of the man.
When the officer knocked on the door, the man, identified in the report as David Lee Tinsley, answered wearing a pair of basketball shorts, police said. He would not step outside to talk with the officer but invited the officer inside.
“I began to ask him what he was doing and why he was standing there holding the blinds open while exposing himself,” the report states. “Mr. Tinsley stated that he was not standing in the blind holding the window open. I then informed Mr. Tinsley that he was indeed standing there holding the blind open exposing himself because I observed him stand there for several minutes and I was able to capture photographs (of) him standing there.”
When asked if he lived alone, Tinsley told the officer he didn’t want to talk anymore, police said. A second officer arrived, and Tinsley was charged with indecent exposure.
The S.C. law on indecent exposure states: “It is unlawful for a person to (willfully), maliciously, and indecently expose his person in a public place, on property of others, or to the view of any person on a street or highway.” The misdemeanor charge carries up to three years in prison, a fine or both.
