Citadel staffer charged in sexual abuse investigation

A staff member at The Citadel was charged by state agents Wednesday amid an investigation into sexual abuse allegations, an official said.
Kenneth Boes surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning on two charges, said Col. John Dorrian, vice president of marketing and communications for The Citadel.
Boes is in the Charleston County jail on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and transfer of beer or wine to a person under 21, according to jail records.
Dorrian deferred additional details about the charges and the allegations to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is handling the investigation. SLED is expected to release more information late Wednesday morning.
The investigation began in May after The Citadel received “an allegation of sexual abuse” concerning Boes, who has worked at the school since 2002 as an officer on the Teach-Advise-Coach team, or TAC, Dorrian said.
“When we received that allegation, we notified SLED at once and we have fully cooperated with their investigation since that time,” Dorrian told The State. “We’ll continue cooperating with them, recognizing that Mr. Boes is innocent until proven guilty.”
It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning if Boes has retained an attorney.
After the allegation came to light, Boes’ supervisor reassigned him to duties in which he would not have direct contact with cadets and gave him a no-contact order for all cadets, Dorrian said. He still is employed by the college.
Additionally, the school has launched its own Title 9 investigation, which is being conducted by an outside investigator, Dorrian said.
“We take allegations of this nature very seriously, and we’re committed to providing a working and learning environment that maintains the highest standards of safety for our college community,” Dorrian said. “Anyone who believes they’ve been victimized or witnessed sexual abuse related to this matter, they should contact SLED.”
Third-degree criminal sexual conduct carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
The allegations against Boes come just a few years after five underclassmen at The Citadel accused a 2011 graduate of sexually assaulting them while he was a student there.
An investigation into the accusations against Steven Munoz, which concluded in 2014, determined that “certain assaults likely occurred.” However, prosecutors declined to seek an indictment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments