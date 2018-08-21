Prisoners across U.S. strike in memory of inmates who died in deadly SC riot

Prisoners in 17 states joined together Tuesday to strike prison conditions in memory of a deadly riot that killed seven in a South Carolina prison.
The strike — which includes work strikes, sit-ins, boycotts and hunger strikes — is expected to last until Sept. 9, the anniversary of day the Attica Prison riots in New York began.
Protesters inside and outside of institutions are calling for better conditions, issuing a series of nationwide demands for fair wages, restoring voting rights to felons, increasing funding for state rehabilitation services, providing possibility of parole to all prisoners and expanding access to rehabilitation programs, among other things.
The movement began Tuesday on the anniversary of Nat Turner’s slave rebellion, where enslaved men and women rose up in Southampton County, Virginia in 1831.
In an attempt to duplicate a nationwide strike that rocked U.S. prisons in 2016, this years strike was dedicated to the seven men who lost their lives in the April riot at Lee Correction Institution, according to a statement from Jailhouse Lawyers Speak.
The group, which works to provide free legal services to prisoners, is helping spearhead the call for the 20-day strike.
“Seven comrades lost their lives during a senseless uprising that could have been avoided had the prison not been so overcrowded from the greed wrought by mass incarceration, and a lack of respect for human life that is embedded in our nation’s penal ideology,” a statement from Jailhouse Lawyers Speak read.
The rallying cry was expected to be taken up by prisoners across 17 states, USA TODAY reported. Tuesday, 19 other cities will be participating in the movement, including Brooklyn, New York; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, California; Chicago; Asheville, North Carolina; Black Mountain, North Carolina; and Atlanta.
If prisoners in all 17 states participate, it could be one of the largest prison strikes in U.S. history, topping the 2016 strike, in which 12 states participated, Vox reported.
Officials at the South Carolina Department of Corrections maintain inmates are not participating in the labor strike component of the movement, spokesman Dexter Lee said Tuesday afternoon.
Edward Bell, a South Carolina lawyer who often works with inmates and has filed numerous lawsuits against SCDC, said his clients claim a hunger strike was ongoing at the prison. Bell wasn’t sure if the hunger strike was due to an ongoing lock down in some SCDC institutions or if it was in conjunction with the nationwide strike.
Lee said hunger strikes “happen from time to time” in the prison system, but he wasn’t sure if one was occurring as of early Tuesday afternoon.
In an August 13 interview with The State, Lee said the department was preparing for the possible strike.
“The agency will take the necessary actions to ensure the prisons are safe to operate and there are no threats to safety,” Lee said.
Local protesters plan to join inmates’ voices at a rally outside of Lee Correctional Institution on Aug. 25, according to a statement from the Party of Socialism and Liberation.
“We are rallying to show them that we stand with them in solidarity as they can hear our chants outside the prison in order to encourage their continued efforts during the strike,” according to the statement.
The group has held protests outside of Lee Correctional before. On May 19, dozens showed up outside of the prisoner in a rally for inmate rights.
A second protest is planned outside of the S.C. State House on Sept. 8, according to a Facebook event hosted by the I Am We Prison Advocacy Network and Jailhouse Lawyers Speak.
“In solidarity with the National Prisoners Strike for reforms, we are calling all concerned citizens out to join us in a day of rallying for prison and sentencing reforms in the state of S.C.,” the event reads.
The rally, which is planned for 1:30 p.m., is in solidarity with the nationwide strike, and will allegedly follow with meetings with public officials.
Comments