Two men argued over where to park a car that wasn’t theirs, SC cops say. One died.

One man is dead. Another is behind bars and charged with murder.

They were arguing about where a car was parked before shots were fired — and neither man owned the vehicle, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

David Stephen Silvey and Joshua McKenzie Miles were strangers who had never met before Sunday’s deadly shooting in Buffalo, the sheriff’s office said.

But Silvey, who was riding a four-wheeler, and Miles argued “over a car that was blocking the back alley,” the sheriff’s office reported, adding that the verbal argument led to the shooting.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were on their way to Buffalo, responding to calls about an older man, later identified as the 63-year-old Silvey, who was “riding a four-wheeler” and “pointing a gun at people.”

But before the deputies arrived, the nature of the call changed to shots fired and someone had been shot, per the incident report.

When they got to the scene, deputies discovered Silvey had been shot multiple times and was lying on the road next to the four-wheeler, according to the incident report.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said Silvey was pronounced dead at the scene, WYFF-4 reported.

Miles had already been taken into custody by a reserve deputy, the sheriff’s office reported.





The sheriff’s office confirmed that the vehicle blocking the alley did not belong to Miles.

The 27-year-old Fountain Inn man was charged with murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miles was taken to the Union County Detention Center, where jail records show he was denied bond.