Teen charged after stabbing victim in head and shoulder, SC police say

A South Carolina teenager is accused of stabbing someone in the head and shoulder during a domestic incident.
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at a home on East North Street in Greenville, according to FOX Carolina.
When police arrived, the victim was on the floor at the doorway of the home with stab wounds to the head and shoulder, WSPA reported.
A 16-year-old suspect, who is not being identified because of their age as a juvenile, was taken into custody on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to The Greenville News.
There was no word Monday on the victim’s status or the extent of their injuries.
Comments