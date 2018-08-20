Applying to an SC college? Here are your chances of getting in

Applying to the University of South Carolina or College of Charleston? Your chances of getting in are pretty good. But if you’re planning on Clemson University, Claflin University or Columbia International University, you might want to have a backup plan.
That’s according to the most recently released data from the U.S. Department of Education.
It’s worth noting there is bound to be a difference in applicants — as in, the people applying for Clemson may be different than those applying to USC Lancaster — but that’s hard to quantify, as the data does not show applicants’ test scores or average GPA.
Of everyone who applied in the 2017-18 school year, here is a look at how many were admitted, according to the latest disclosures from the U.S. Department of Education:
USC-main campus
26,015 applicants
- 72 percent of total applicants admitted
- 31 percent of those admitted who eventually enrolled
Clemson
26,242 applicants
47 percent of applicants admitted
29 percent of those admitted who enrolled
The Citadel
- 2,642 applicants
- 81 percent of applicants admitted
- 32 percent of those admitted who enrolled
Coastal Carolina University
- 18,563 applicants
- 61 percent admitted
- 21 percent of those admitted who enrolled
College of Charleston
- 11,900 applicants
- 80 percent admitted
- 19 percent of those admitted who enrolled
Francis Marion University
- 3,787 applicants
- 60 percent admitted
- 30 percent of those admitted who enrolled
Lander University
- 4,368 applicants
- 48 percent admitted
- 37 percent of those admitted who enrolled
S.C. State University
- 2,521 applicants
- 78 percent admitted
- 30 percent of those admitted who enrolled
USC-Aiken
- 3,075 applicants
- 53 percent admitted
- 35 percent of those admitted who enrolled
USC-Beaufort
- 2,211 applicants
- 64 percent admitted
- 34 percent of those admitted who enrolled
USC-Upstate
- 3,809 applicants
- 58 percent admitted
- 40 percent those admitted who enrolled
Winthrop University
- 4,573 applicants
- 73 percent admitted
- 31 percent those admitted who enrolled
USC-Lancaster
- 769 applicants
- 65 percent admitted
- 64 percent of those admitted who enrolled
USC-Salkehatchie
- 828 applicants
- 59 percent admitted
- 49 percent of those admitted who enrolled
USC-Sumter
- 688 applicants
- 69 percent admitted
- 56 percent of those admitted who enrolled
USC-Union
- 479 applicants
- 75 percent admitted
- 51 percent those admitted who enrolled
Anderson University
- 2,322 applicants
- 79 percent admitted
- 37 percent those admitted who enrolled
Bob Jones University
- 1,062 applicants
- 86 percent admitted
- 65 percent of those admitted who enrolled
Charleston Southern University
- 4,125 applicants
- 56 percent admitted
- 27 percent those admitted who enrolled
Claflin University
- 9,767 applicants
- 41 percent admitted
- 13 percent of those admitted who enrolled
Coker College
- 1,389 applicants
- 62 percent admitted
- 25 percent those admitted who enrolled
Columbia College
- 880 applicants
- 87 percent admitted
- 21 percent those admitted who enrolled
Columbia International University
- 584 applicants
- 28 percent admitted
- 53 percent those admitted who enrolled
Converse College
- 1,496 applicants
- 71 percent admitted
- 25 percent those admitted who enrolled
Erskine College
- 1,227 applicants
- 55 percent admitted
- 29 percent those admitted who enrolled
Furman University
- 5,002 applicants
- 61 percent admitted
- 23 percent those admitted who enrolled
Limestone College
- 3,003 applicants
- 50 percent admitted
- 25 percent those admitted who enrolled
Newberry College
- 1,807 applicants
- 58 percent admitted
- 34 percent those admitted who enrolled
North Greenville University
- 1,701 applicants
- 61 percent admitted
- 52 percent those admitted who enrolled
Presbyterian College
- 2,277 applicants
- 65 percent admitted
- 19 percent of those admitted who enrolled
Southern Wesleyan University
- 953 applicants
- 53 percent admitted
- 38 percent of those admitted who enrolled
Voorhees College
- 7,669 applicants
- 53 percent admitted
- 4 percent those admitted who enrolled
Wofford College
- 3,101 applicants
- 69 percent admitted
- 21 percent of those admitted who enrolled
Spartanburg Methodist College
- 1,748 applicants
- 61 percent admitted
- 46 percent those admitted who enrolled
MUSC’s statistics were not reported because it does not admit undergraduate freshmen. Technical colleges and other institutions with open enrollment were not included.
