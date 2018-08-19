1-year-old killed in SC hit-and-run

A 1-year-old South Carolina girl died after being hit by a pickup Saturday night, and the driver faces charges in her death, according to police.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Conifer Court in North Augusta, according to Lt. Tim Thornton, spokesman for the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. That’s about 75 miles southwest of Columbia.
The 1-year-old girl was hit by a Chevrolet Avalanche, Thornton said. The truck’s driver, 25-year-old Dillon Jesse “Hubba” Hapner, was later found at a home on Beverly Circle, about two miles from the scene of the fatal accident.
Additional details about the incident, including where exactly the girl was when she was hit, were not immediately available.
Hapner’s truck was found in a Bojangle’s parking lot just before midnight, according to WRDW.
The girl’s identity will be released by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
Hapner is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Thornton said. He remains in the Aiken County Detention Center.
The charge carries up to 25 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
