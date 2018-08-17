More than 100 child porn pictures found; York Co. man charged with minor exploitation

A York County man was arrested Thursday after police found more than 100 child porn pictures on his computers, according to prosecutors and court records.

Robert Rawley Bradley, 67, of Filbert Highway between York and Clover, was taken into custody by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a raid on Bradley’s home, said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Bradley is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police and jail records show.

Police found more than 100 images of child pornography on two of Bradley’s computers, including pictures of children involved in sex acts with adults, Kittle said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police seized both computers, a cellphone and other items from the home, Kittle said.

The case was investigated by agents from the attorney general’s office Internet Crimes Against Children task force, along with York County deputies.

The task force coordinates hundreds of police agencies throughout the state and targets crimes against children that involve pornography, human trafficking and other online crimes.

Bradley was released on a personal recognizance bond late Thursday after his arrest, court records show. It is unclear if Bradley has a lawyer.