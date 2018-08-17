Richland prosecutor spent $25,000 on personal items but says he has paid it back

Richland County prosecutor Dan Johnson spent $25,036 of taxpayer money on “military or personal” matters, a just-released audit of spending in the prosecutor’s office found.

As of April 16, Johnson had reimbursed his office $15,803 of that amount, the audit says.

However, in a letter accompanying the audit, Johnson said he has paid back the entire $25,036.

The long-awaited audit, commissioned in March after news reports raised questions about Johnson’s spending of taxpayer money, was released to reporters about 4 p.m. Friday. Johnson’s spending also is being investigated by the FBI.

In a letter accompanying the audit, Johnson said he has accepted the resignation of longtime staffer Nicole Holland. Holland oversaw credit cards in the prosecutor’s office and was in charge of paying credit card companies each month.

The audit noted Holland made “a large number of charges for personal items and travel as well as a significant number of un-receipted charges.” Holland also had receipts for charges but the receipt “was not the actual purpose of the charge,” the audit said.

Johnson is a major in the S.C. Air National Guard and, while solicitor for Richland and Kershaw counties, was deployed abroad. That, apparently, is when he used his office credit card for military spending.

Some initial audit findings:





▪ Johnson’s office had no policy regarding how credit cards were to be used and no limits on how much an employee could purchase, other than the limit set by the credit card company. No approvals were required. Credit card limits were $20,000.

▪ During 2016 and 2017, Holland charged, on average, $7,670 a month on her prosecutor’s office credit card. Johnson charged $4,593 a month.

▪ Some $12,005 in unexplained charges were made by Johnson’s office at the Columbia downtown Hilton Hotel. There was no documentation to explain the charges

In a one-page letter accompanying the audit, Johnson — who lost a bid for a third term as prosecutor in June’s Democratic primary — said the audit “illustrates the need for more advanced accounting and bookkeeping procedures” including “use and reimbursement processes regarding office credit cards.”

Johnson is the chief prosecutor in Richland and Kershaw counties.

His office has a budget of some $8 million a year and a staff of some 140, including about 40 attorneys. The office oversees nearly all criminal prosecutions, from DUI to murder, in those two counties.

There are 16 elected solicitors in South Carolina. The state doesn’t require solicitors to have any systematic method of accounting for public money.





The audit’s release was the latest blow to Johnson’s career and reputation.

Only six months ago, Johnson was a two-term incumbent expected to cruise to a third four-year term in the $141,300-a-year job.

In March, however, PAPR, a public interest group started by Columbia lawyer and former 5th Circuit solicitor Dick Harpootlian, released to the public more than 40,000 records of Johnson’s office spending — from 2010 to November 2017. Those records included credit card statements, hotel bills and receipts for luxury rental limos.

None of the receipts showed Johnson had repaid any money. The records also showed Johnson had given tens of thousands of dollars of public money to Richland and Kershaw social, service and charitable groups.

News accounts began to appear about hundreds of thousands of dollars of apparent misspending involving public money during his eight years in office. The reports triggered investigations by the FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division. Those investigations still are ongoing.

Throughout the spring, new news reports revealed details of how Johnson and his office spent tens of thousands of dollars of public money on questionable items.. That spending included pricey office parties, free gym memberships to staffers, and national and international travel by Johnson, including visits to casinos and nightspots.

In late March, veteran Columbia lawyer Byron Gipson filed to run in the Democratic primary for solicitor. Also in late March, SLED and FBI agents questioned Johnson’s staff,and Johnson hired two criminal defense attorneys - Wally Fayssoux of Greenville and Baity Ashmore of Spartanburg.

In early April, The State newspaper reports Holland, who had control over office credit cards, had a history of financial woes, including convictions for writing fraudulent checks and forging checks. Still, Johnson let her handle and use his office’s credit cards. Holland charged tens of thousands of dollars of travel and other items, much of it apparently personal. She, too, is under investigation by the FBI and SLED.





In early June, The State reported that two female lawyers, who had worked in Johnson’s office, said they regularly had been sexually harassed by Johnson. Johnson denied the allegations.





In the June 12 primary, voters overwhelmingly voted for Gipson, who won by almost a 3-to-1 margin.