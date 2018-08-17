Neighbors complained about $330K Rock Hill home. Date rape drug, meth, ecstasy seized

Complaints from neighbors about heavy traffic and activity led to the arrest of the owner of a $330,000 home in an upscale Rock Hill subdivision on felony drug charges that include dealing date rape drugs, methamphetamine and ecstasy, police said.

A six-month investigation into drug activity at the home at 2006 Cavendale Drive in the Wedgewood neighborhood led to police raiding the home Thursday night, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Three people were arrested.

The homeowner, Hardy Marvin Lanier, 43, was charged with seven felony drug and weapon charges after police found drugs and four weapons. Lanier is charged with three counts of drug trafficking for the date rape drug, the meth and the ecstasy, Brown said.

Police seized 54 ounces of GHB, known on the street as the “date rape drug,” Brown said. Officers also seized more than 12 ounces of methamphetamine and 135 doses of ecstasy.

“There was a lot of traffic in and out, and there were complaints about the activity at the house,” Brown said. ‘We worked on it for months.”

The $332,000 home also is close to York Road Elementary School.

Lanier also faces three other felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute charges in proximity to a school, and possession of weapons during a violent crime, police and jail records show.

The date rape drug is a dangerous depressant drug that can be used in social situations and causes forgetfulness, drowsiness and other symptoms, according to WebMD.com.





Ecstasy is another illegal drug that alters mood and perception, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

About 15 officers raided the home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday using a search warrant after months of investigation.

Two other people also were charged, according to Brown and jail records.

Austin Kasey Hazen, 27, of Rock Hill was charged with trafficking meth, arrest and jail records show. Hazen was at the home, left, then returned while police were conducting the raid, Brown said. Hazen was found to have a trafficking amount of meth in his possession when arrested, Brown said.

Benjamin Kyle Earle, 32, of Rock Hill was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession of meth with intent to distribute near a school, records show.

Earle remains in the York County jail under a $12,500 bond.

Lanier and Hazen both remain in the York County jail without bond, records show.