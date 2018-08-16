5 shot at SC home where family was mourning relative’s death

Five people were treated for gunshot wounds Wednesday after a gunman walked up to a South Carolina home, where family members were mourning the death of a relative, and opened fire, according to reports.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Greenwood County, where family members were gathered in a yard to remember a relative who died recently, according to FOX Carolina. A gunman walked up to the gathering and began shooting, the station reported.
Five people were treated at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood for gunshot wounds, according to WSPA.
A baby at the home also was injured, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office told the Index-Journal. EMS treated the child on scene.
A person at the gathering returned fire when the shooting started, the newspaper reported.
There have been no arrests.
