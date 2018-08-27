After a few tequila shots, he couldn’t say the alphabet. A loophole got him out of a DUI

Kenneth Taylor admitted to drinking a few shots of Jose Cuervo tequila and a couple beers that night.

Standing on the side of a Spartanburg County roadway, Trooper R.B. Thornton asked Taylor to read the alphabet, starting with the letter, E, and ending with X.

Taylor followed instructions, but when he made it to the letter ‘P,’ he ended with, “Q, R, X.”

“Q, R, X? Alright. Do you know which ones you missed?” Thornton asked.

“I didn’t miss anything,” Taylor responded, heavily slurring his words.

Taylor was arrested that night in June 2015, charged with DUI first offense. But a magistrate judge dismissed the case because the trooper didn’t follow the state’s DUI law, which requires the videotaping of an entire DUI investigation from beginning to end. Some say it’s the strictest DUI requirement in the nation.

Thornton didn’t turn the camera to face Taylor, failing to capture the moment he read him his Miranda rights on video — even though it was captured on audio. Taylor couldn’t be reached for comment.

While an extreme example, solicitors and members of law enforcement across South Carolina say the situation highlights the loopholes and weaknesses in state law, which is allowing DUI offenders back on the road with few consequences.

On Monday, the state’s chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving released the second of a three-year report on South Carolina’s DUI arrests and prosecutions. It calls on legislators to get rid of the unrealistic weight put on video, to strengthen penalties for refusing breath or blood samples and for summary court judges to recognize the ripple effect of their decisions.

The study focuses on DUI first offenses in Richland, Kershaw, Greenville and Pickens counties between January 2016 and May 2017.

Major findings include:

All four counties posted less than a 50 percent conviction rate out of 980 cases.





When officers prosecute their own cases against defense attorneys, they lose three out of four times.





The longer a case drags out, the more likely it is that charges are reduced or dropped.





Steven Burritt, executive director of the state’s chapter of MADD, said he will be the first to admit not everyone who gets arrested for DUI should be convicted.

“But find me a person who thinks that less than half the people arrested for DUI weren’t really impaired when they were driving. I don’t buy it,” Burritt said. “That means we have a systematic problem when only half the people getting arrested are actually being convicted of DUI. That’s not an issue of someone’s impairment, that’s an issue of systematic flaws, loopholes, technicalities and delays.”

On the other hand, legislators say the law isn’t the problem — members of law enforcement just can’t seem to follow it.

“So what law enforcement wants is for us to change the law and bend it, so that they can then abide by it? I’m confused,” said state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, a defense attorney who handles DUI cases. “Isn’t it amazing that we are asking people to abide by the law, but law enforcement can’t do the same?”

Research shows that first-time DUI offenders have driven drunk an average of 80 times prior to their first arrest, The State previously reported.

Meanwhile, people are dying. South Carolina ranks second in the nation for alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities per 100,000 citizens, according to a review of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The public has got to understand that we are going to continue to be among the highest states in the country (with fatal DUI crashes) as long as we have this DUI law,” said 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette, of Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, whose office has filed an appeal in the case against Taylor. “People have got to decide: Are we going to worry about the safety of our public, or are we just going to continue to let this happen?”

Kershaw County Sheriff's Ddeputy Jarrett Greenway conducts a test during a traffic stop on Friday night, Aug. 17, 2018, in Camden, S.C. Greenway is an award-winning DUI traffic cop.

‘It’s frustrating.’

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Jarrett Greenway said he feels kind of like a movie producer.

With more than 300 DUI investigations in his six-year career with KCSO, Greenway said he has spent too much time making sure his dashboard camera is lined up perfectly, the lighting is just right and the windshield isn’t fogged up. Problems in any of these areas could jeopardize his case. And it doesn’t end there.

Not too long ago, Greenway said he arrested a man with a blood-alcohol concentration of .17, more than double South Carolina’s .08 legal limit.

The investigation couldn’t have been more perfect, Greenway said.

“I’ve got him admitting, ‘I drank too much.’ I even got him to say, ‘I should not have been driving.’ Man, that’s a slam dunk case,” he said. “But because my in-car (microphone) battery was getting low, it skipped and I missed the Miranda rights.”

Greenway captured the beginning and the end, and that’s all. And because of that, he knows the video evidence will get tossed out of court, he said.

“Do you know how many hours we put into this?” Greenway said, adding that it takes about three hours per arrest. “It’s frustrating. It’s really frustrating.”

Video evidence is regarded as the pillar of DUI cases in South Carolina, several people have said. And when that gets thrown out of evidence, charges are almost always reduced to reckless driving. Reckless driving carries a fine between $25 and $200, and no more than 30 days in jail; DUI first offense comes with a $400 fine, or between 48 hours and 30 days in jail.

Sometimes cases are dismissed altogether.

“It’s always a contentious matter over at the State House,” said state Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington. “If it isn’t working — if there is a problem — it should be addressed. You don’t want something on the books that is problematic to a case, but at the same time, (it’s important to) give people the right to a fair trial.”





But he doesn’t believe video evidence is being tossed out of cases as often as law enforcement and advocates claim.

With flashing lights and various weather conditions, “You’re not going to be able to record everything. I don’t think judges would throw those kind of cases out,” Malloy said. “I believe they will look at the totality of the circumstances.”

But solicitors and members of law enforcement argue it’s happening all over the state. The law is wrought with loopholes — failing to consider body camera footage, for example — and by just changing the requirement that investigations “must” be video recorded to “should,” it would greatly impact the conviction rate. And potentially save lives, Barnette said.

“Juries understand when someone is a drunk driver. Give it to them,” said 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, who is the chief prosecuting agency for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. “Let the jury make that decision and don’t have all of those hoops that these officers have to jump through. Make it as simple as the murder statute. … It is as important as your murder statute. It should be as simple as your murder statute.”

Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputy Jarrett Greenway drives past a traffic stop on Friday night, Aug. 17, 2018, in Camden, S.C. Greenway is an award-winning DUI traffic cop.

‘I don’t have words for that.’

Refusing to give breath and blood samples hurts prosecution and fails to carry a strong enough punishment, police and advocates say.

When someone gets a driver’s license, they’re signing a contract with the state that they will agree to breath and blood tests when suspected of driving under the influence, or their license will be suspended for six months.

According to SLED, people suspected of DUI refuse breath tests about 40 percent of the time.

Law enforcement and victims’ advocates say that punishment isn’t enough, because come the next business day, suspected offenders can apply for a restricted license while their case is pending and maintain the ability to drive. Nearly half the cases studied by MADD took more than a year to reach a resolution.

But some people just get back on the road even with a suspension, Greenway said.

“People do it every day. There’s nothing I can do to stop it,” he said.

That’s why Greenway thinks the penalty for refusing a breath or blood test should carry a $2,000 fine, 10 days in jail and a revocation of a driver’s license for one year. A suspension is eventually lifted; a revocation means you have to pay a fine and reapply for a new license. That would make people think twice the next time, he said.

MADD won’t take a position on what the punishment should be, only that it should be tougher than what it is.

A refusal ultimately hurts prosecution, Greenway said. He has prosecuted every DUI first offense arrest he has ever made. Last year, he prosecuted 97 cases and only won a conviction in about 20 of them.

“It’s almost like you have to catch someone twice before they get a conviction,” he said. “I used to get my feelings hurt when I lost a case. But they’re so hard to win.”

When he goes up against a defense attorney, his chances of winning are even slimmer.

“I’ve got six years’ law enforcement experience. That lawyer has got 30 years’ experience,” he said.

Rutherford, the legislator and defense attorney, said it’s supposed to be difficult to secure a conviction, because few other crimes are as subjective as a DUI.

“If you’re speeding, you’re speeding. DUI is based on the officer’s observations,” he said. “If you make an observation and decide to take away someone’s freedom, you need to show us what you’re seeing. They can’t do that, but that should mean they can take away your freedom anyway? No.”

In addition, the right to refuse breath and blood tests stems from the Constitution, which gives people the ability not to give evidence against themselves, he said.

Jessie Samuels was driving under the influence when he hit Donald Ford head-on. He is scheduled to be released from prison in 2035. South Carolina Department of Corrections.

On the other hand, law enforcement and advocates say these weaknesses allow repeat offenders back on the road with only a hefty fine, and that’s all. And sometimes that leads to tragic results.

Consider the case of Jessie Jean Samuels Jr.

In February 2014, he was naked while driving under the influence the wrong way down I-20 in Richland County with a Kingston beer in the cup holder and a woman in the passenger seat holding a crack pipe, according to a police incident report. He crashed head-on into 41-year-old Donald Jerome Ford, who was on his way to work that morning. Ford was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Samuels is scheduled to be released from prison in 2035. But almost a year to the day prior to that crash, Samuels had been charged with DUI and sentenced to 30 days in jail with a fine of $1,022.

“When you hear things like that you’re thinking, ‘How can you be that drunk?’” said Virgina Salley, Ford’s older sister. “Take a life while driving the wrong way on the interstate? I don’t have words for that. I was more concerned about what the state of South Carolina is doing to stop this from happening.”

‘We want to see people held accountable.’

In many DUI first offense cases, summary court judges don’t make any rulings at all.

Most of the time, Burritt said, cases are brought to them as a plea that has already been worked out — more than half of which are for lesser offenses such as reckless driving.

“From first glance, it may seem like judges don’t have a lot to do with these numbers because they’re just signing off on plea agreements,” Burritt said. “But what those plea agreements are has everything to do with their past rulings.”

If a magistrate or municipal judge has thrown video evidence out over minor glitches in the past, anyone who prosecutes in that courtroom after will be more protective of the case.

“We’re calling on judges to realize how much influence they have and if they want to get serious with DUI ... they can do that, and these (conviction) numbers could get a lot better,” Burritt said.

In addition, the MADD report found the faster a case is heard in court, the more likely it is to result in a conviction. Cases that reached a resolution in less than a year resulted in a 52 percent conviction rate, as opposed to 33 percent for cases that dragged on for more than a year.

Judges should recognize that delays are a common tactic for defense attorneys, and not allow cases to get dragged out so long, Burritt said.

“The way the law is written today, if you get caught with a DUI first offense, it’s going to cost you. And that’s about it,” Burritt said. “We want to see people held accountable. If they were driving impaired they need to be found guilty of DUI, and we strongly believe that way more than 50 percent of people arrested for DUI are likely driving impaired.”