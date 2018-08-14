Woman held hostage, choked and pepper sprayed for a month in SC motel, police say

A man was arrested Saturday after police say he held a woman hostage in a motel room for a month in Spartanburg, according to local media.
Ryan Cornelius Sharpe, 40, is accused of keeping the woman in the room against her will, handcuffing, choking and pepper spraying her, WYFF reported.
Officers noted scars and other injuries to the woman’s neck and legs in a police report, WYFF reported.
During the month she was held in captivity, the woman told police officers she was only allowed to leave the room once to purchase a new phone, WSPA reported. Sharpe allegedly broke hers.
The woman used the phone to text her brother in Alabama and tell him she was being held in the motel, WYFF reported.
Though the woman claimed Sharpe slept in front of the door to keep her from leaving, the Associated Press reported he denied holding her against her will in the motel.
Sharpe was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center Sunday, according to the jail’s website. He was charged with kidnapping.
His address is listed as homeless.
