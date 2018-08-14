Here are the best hospitals in SC, according to new U.S. News & World Report rankings

The Medical University of South Carolina was ranked the number one hospital in the Palmetto State for the fourth year in a row, according to new rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

MUSC’s ranking was driven by its high-scoring specialties. For adult care, five specialties ranked among the top 50 in the country. Those are: ear, nose and throat, cancer, gynecology, nephrology and orthopedics.

For pediatric care, the following specialties at MUSC ranked among the top 50 in the country: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology, orthopedics and urology.

“Rankings certainly aren’t why health care providers do what they do every day, but I would say that they provide further validation of how hard we are working to put patients and their families first,” MUSC’s CEO Patrick Cawley said in a news release.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The rankings, released Tuesday, rank a hospital’s specialties on the survival rates of its sickest patients, according to the report. The overall ranking is determined by factors such as hospital volume and nurse staffing and surveys from board-certified physicians, according to the report’s methods.

MUSC was one of only two S.C. hospitals to rank nationally for a specialty. The other hospital was Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, which ranked in the top 50 for diabetes and endocrinology.

Here is how other hospitals in S.C. ranked:

MUSC (Charleston) McLeod Regional Medical Center (Florence) Spartanburg Medical Center (Spartanburg) Roper St. Francis Hospital (Charleston) TIE between Bon Secours St. Francis Health System-Greenville (Greenville) and Providence Hospital in Columbia

Tied for 7th is Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston and GHS Greer Memorial Hospital in Greer.