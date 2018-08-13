South Carolina one of the worst places to have a baby, study says

After comparing cost and health care accessibility, financial site Wallethub found South Carolina is one of the worst places in the U.S. to have a baby, according to a new study.

The state was ranked 49th overall, only beating Alabama and Mississippi in the list taking a look at all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The study considered 26 metrics to rank states on quality, including hospital delivery charges, average health insurance premiums, infant mortality rates, maternal mortality, rate of preterm births and parental-leave policies.

Overall, the Palmetto State ranked 49th in baby-friendliness, a metric that includes things like child care centers per capita, in which the state ranked 29th overall, according to a Wallethub statement. It also includes parental-leave policies, in which South Carolina ranked 40th.

South Carolina was also ranked 48th in healthcare when it comes to pregnant mothers and newborns, according to the study. That measure included infant mortality, in which the state ranked 38th.

