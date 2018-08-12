Riding mower operator killed in SC collision

A man was killed when he was hit while driving a riding mower up the Upstate on Sunday.
The collision happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on Belton Honea Path Highway near Hamby Road, about 14 miles east of Anderson, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Ford Fusion was traveling east on Belton Honea Path Highway when it hit a Troy-Bilt riding mower that was stopped in the eastbound lane, Miller said.
The driver of the riding mower was thrown from the mower and pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. The identity will be released by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified. WYFF reported that the victim is a male.
The driver of the Fusion and a passenger both were injured and taken by EMS to AnMed Health Medical Center, Miller said. The extent of their injuries was not available. Both were wearing seat belts, Miller said.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Comments