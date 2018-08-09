York Co. teens posted Snapchat video drowning a kitten. Now they face felony charges

A 6-week-old kitten was saved in York County by a rescue group and a veterinarian after two teen boys posted a Snapchat video of them trying to drown it, police said.

“Layla, our miracle kitten, has survived,” said Dr. Sonya McCathey, the York veterinarian at Southern Charm Animal Hospital who treated the kitten Tuesday night. “She’s doing much better.”

The teens, ages 13 and 15, were charged Thursday with felony animal cruelty, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Both were charged as juveniles.

“We take the treatment of animals very seriously,” Faris said.

The boys’ names were not released because of their ages.

Deputies were called around 10 p.m. Tuesday when officials from Kerry’s Cats, a York County animal rescue organization, saw the Snapchat video of the kitten being tortured, Faris said.

Rescue workers went to the home where the cat was and took the kitten, police said. Rescue officials then took Layla to McCathey, police said.

McCathey told police the kitten showed head trauma and signs of attempted strangulation.

The teens were confronted Wednesday by deputies led by Sgt. Robbie Ellis, who investigates animal cases for the sheriff’s office. After initially lying to officers, the teens admitted one filmed the torture while another held the kitten, police said in an incident report.

One of the teens told officers the boys were “just having fun” when they were assaulting the kitten, police said.

The kitten will need a couple more days of observation at the vet’s office, McCathey said.

Then Layla, a domestic short-haired orange tabby, will be available for adoption, officials said.

“We will take Layla and make sure she gets a good and loving home,” Deacon said.