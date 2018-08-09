Ex-Columbia police chief Scott arrested for failure to return his service guns

Former Columbia police chief Randy Scott has been arrested again — this time for failing to return his service guns to the city of Columbia and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

, according to law the Richland County sheriff’s department and the Columbia police departmentl.

Scott, 49, was arrested in July on a minor drug charge at his home off Heyward Higgins Road in northeast Richland.

That arrest took place during a U.S. Marshals’ task force raid for a fugitive.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Deputies found the guns at Scott’s house during that raid. One was a 40mm Glock that Scott allegedly failed to return to the Sheriff’s Department after his resignation in July 2016. The other was a 9 mm pistol he allegedly failed to return to the Columbia Police Department when he resigned in May 2013.

Scott is charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to a press release by the Columbia Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department.

(This story will be updated.)



