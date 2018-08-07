Here are SC’s top-ranked colleges, according to the Princeton Review

South Carolina is home to five of the best colleges in the country, according to a new report from the Princeton Review.

The University of South Carolina, Clemson University, the College of Charleston, Furman University and Wofford College all ranked among the top 384 colleges in the country, according to the report.

The report is based on an 80-question survey of 138,000 students from throughout the country.

USC, Clemson, College of Charleston, Furman, Winthrop University, Wofford, Anderson University and Coker College all ranked among the top colleges in the southeast.

Universities are not given overall rankings compared to one another. However, the top 20 colleges in each category are given specific rankings, a result that is also determined by the 80-question survey.

Some colleges made out better than others. Clemson was the only college in S.C. to have a No. 1 ranking, which was for “students love their college.” Other colleges ranked high in less savory categories. The College of Charleston had some of the lowest racial or class interaction in the country. USC ranked among most LGBTQ-unfriendly schools and among the schools where students study the least.

Here is how each college that made it into the top 20 for a given category ranked:

Clemson

No. 1 Students love their college

No. 2 Best career services

No. 2 Students pack the stadiums

No. 3 Everyone plays intramural sports

No. 6 Town-gown relations are great

No. 7 Happiest students

No. 20 Most religious students

College of Charleston

No. 14 College city gets high marks

No. 17 Most politically active students

No. 18 Little race/class interaction

Furman University

No. 4 Most politically active students

No. 17 Most accessible professors

No. 17 Most active student government

University of South Carolina - Columbia

No. 15 LGBTQ unfriendly

No. 19 Students study the least

Wofford College

No. 9 Lots of Greek life

No. 12 Most religious students

No. 13 Most popular study abroad program

No. 17 Most conservative students