She had a baby in a car, left it in a trash bag. Now she’s charged with murder, Lexington County cops say

A woman was arrested Monday, days after giving birth in a car and leaving the infant on the floorboard in a trash bag, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Brennan Hailey Geller was charged with murder/homicide by child abuse, according to an arrest warrant which reported she failed to provide medical care for the infant.
The 21-year-old gave birth to the baby in her car Friday night.
According to the arrest warrant, “Geller placed the newborn in a trash bag and drove home with the baby in the floorboard.”
“We became aware of this tragic case after Geller was treated at the hospital Saturday morning for blood loss,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “The medical team caring for Geller told investigators she never told them the baby was in her car.”
Law enforcement discovered the infant’s body in the car several hours later, according to the sheriff’s department.
Geller was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where she’s waiting for a bond hearing, according to jail records.
Comments