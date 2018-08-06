Judge denies SCE&G effort to block 15 percent rate cut for SC power customers

A federal judge ruled Monday that a temporary 15-percent rate cut for SCE&G’s 700,000-plus S.C. electric customers can proceed.

U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs denied SCE&G’s motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent it from forcing the utility to cut its customers’ rates.

Childs order came following a two-day hearing last week on SCE&G’s lawsuit to block laws passed by state lawmakers at the end of June. to provide relief to ratepayers left of the hook for a failed nuclear expansion project.

During that hearing, SCE&G’s lawyers called financial experts as witnesses who testified the temporary rate cut would slash investors’ return on equity, make it harder for SCE&G parent SCANA to attract and keep investors, and make it more difficult for it to borrow and maintain a healthy cash flow.

Attorneys representing S.C. lawmakers called their own financial expert, who pointed to a March 22 analysis by the Bates White economic consulting firm saying SCE&G could afford to cut its rates.





SCE&G argues it has the right to charge its customers for the V.C. Summer project under a 2007 law, even after it abandoned efforts to build two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County a year ago.

SCE&G also claims state lawmakers unconstitutionally targeted the utility to punish it for the project’s failure by passing a retroactive rate cut. That rate cut, they argued, constitutes an illegal confiscation of private property and denies the utility the due process required under law.

SCE&G ratepayers already have paid more than $2 billion toward the cost of the two unfinished reactors. Customers now pay $27 a month on average to finance the half-finished reactors, originally expected to cost $9 billion.

Attorneys representing the PSC and state lawmakers argued any predictions of financial harm to SCE&G are speculative and disingenuous. They note SCANA handed out $82 million in dividends to its shareholders after abandoning the nuclear project and set aside another $110 million in severance pay for executives for aiding the utility’s pending buyout by Dominion Energy.

The temporary rate cuts would begin with the first billing cycle that starts Tuesday. The rate cuts would be calculated based on each customer’s electricity usage and charges going back to April and would continue until December, when the PSC is set to rule on SCE&G’s permanent rates.

SCE&G residential customers would see a more than $22-a-month reduction on their power bill on average.

Meanwhile, residential customers of Santee Cooper, SCANA’s junior partner in the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, typically will pay more than $6,000 for that utility’s share of the $9 billion cost of the failed nuclear project.

That is roughly $13.33 a month through 2056 — or $160 a year over the next four decades.

That $6,000 total compares to nearly $2,800 that SCE&G’s customers will pay on average over the next 20 years if that utility is sold to Dominion Energy. If that buyout is finalized, Dominion has said it will offer eligible SCE&G’s electric customers, who already have paid more than $2,000 toward the cost of the nuclear project, a refund of $1,000 a household, on average, and cut rates by $10 a month. To be eligible, customers must have had SCE&G electric service in 2016.