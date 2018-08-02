Judge refuses to dismiss SCE&G’s effort to block 15% rate cut for customers

A federal judge Thursday denied motions to dismiss SCE&G’s effort to block a 15 percent rate cut for the utility’s 700,000-plus S.C. electric customers.

U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs now will consider SCE&G’s motion seeking a preliminary injunction to block the rate cuts.





Attorneys for the Legislature and the S.C. Public Service Commission had asked Childs to dismiss SCE&G’s lawsuit, forcing the utility to cut its customers’ rates.

Childs order came after a two-day hearing this week on SCE&G’s lawsuit to block a temporary 15-percent rate cut, passed by state lawmakers at the end of June.

During that hearing, SCE&G’s lawyers called financial experts as witnesses who testified the temporary rate cut would slash investors’ return on equity, make it harder for SCE&G parent SCANA to attract and keep investors, and make it more difficult for it to borrow and maintain a healthy cash flow.





Attorneys representing lawmakers called their own financial expert, who pointed to a March 22 analysis by the Bates White economic consulting firm saying SCE&G could afford to cut its rates.

SCE&G argues it has the right to charge its customers for the V.C. Summer project even after it abandoned efforts to build two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County a year ago.

SCE&G argues state lawmakers unconstitutionally targeted the utility to punish it for the project’s failure by passing a retroactive rate cut. The utility also claims the rate cuts and other aspects of the newly passed law constitute an illegal confiscation of private property and deny the utility the due process required under law.





SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper, its junior partner in the nuclear project, abandoned the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion a year ago Tuesday after the bankruptcy of the project’s main contractor, Westinghouse.

SCE&G ratepayers already have paid more than $2 billion toward the cost of the two unfinished reactors.

SCE&G is suing the Public Service Commission, seeking to stop enactment of the rate-cut law.

Under a 2007 state law, SCE&G’s 700,000-plus customers now pay $27 a month on average to finance the half-finished reactors, originally expected to cost $9 billion. While the project has been dead for a year, SCE&G has kept the additional charge on its customers’ monthly bills — bringing in an extra $37 million a month.

Attorneys representing the PSC and state lawmaker argued any predictions of harm to the SCE&G are speculative and disingenuous, noting it handed out $82 million in dividends to its shareholders in each of the three quarters after abandoning the nuclear project and set aside another $110 million in severance pay for executives for aiding their utility’s sale.

They also argued SCE&G still can seek legal remedies from the PSC and state courts, and many of the issues that the utility raised are state utility law issues pending before the PSC.

In her order, Childs said SCE&G has “plausible allegations” that the Legislature and PSC acted unconstitutionally in ordering the utility to lower its rates..