Can’t afford to visit a doctor? Here’s how to get a free visit if you’re in SC

Not being able to afford a trip to the doctors office won’t stop South Carolina residents from getting the medical care they need, according to a statement from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Now, the university is offering one free online appointment through a new program called MUSC Health Virtual Care, according to the statement.
Though the digital doctors office isn’t geared towards treating all health problems, the online program can address about 80 issues, including the flu, pink eye, a urinary tract infection, heartburn and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.
To take advantage of the free offer, users have to enter the code MUSCCARES during their first visit, according to the statement. After that, utilizing the online service costs $25 per visit.
Unlike the online system MUSC already utilizes — MyChart — patients don’t have to already be in the university’s system, according to the statement. The service is available to anyone in the state of South Carolina, even out of town visitors.
Virtual Care also allows children to use the service, unlike MyChart, according to the statement.
Though MUSC Health Virtual Care can’t be used in an emergency medical situation, users can get prescriptions through the service after choosing to do an online interview or a video chat with a doctor, according to the statement.
Comments