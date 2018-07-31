The samples at Costco were free. Two men in their 70s got into a fight over them, SC police say







A cut in line for free samples at a Costco turned into a fight — between two 70-year-old men, according to police.

A 70-year-old man said he was waiting in line for a complimentary piece of cheese at the Costco in Greenville, South Carolina, when a 72-year-old man “cut in line, took some cheese and walked off,” according to a July 26 incident report.

After the 70-year-old moved on to a line with free samples of cheeseburgers, police said the man saw the 72-year-old approaching.

The 70-year-old was still upset about being cut in front of, and according to the incident report, he told the other man that “he could get in front of him because he knew he would just cut the line anyway.”

The 72-year-old man responded by saying “I will do it again!” — then saying to the 70-year-old man, “You’re a jerk,” police reported.

The 72-year-old then hit the 70-year-old in the right side of his head and caused his hat and glasses to get knocked off, according to the incident report.

The woman who was working at the cheeseburger sample stand said “she saw two men argue in front of her station,” and she confirmed the 70-year-old’s account when she told police that a “man in a Hawaiian shirt hit the other man in the head and it sounded very loud, and that the man’s hat flew off his head.”

Though the 72-year-old had left the Costco by the time police officers arrived, they tracked him down. When an officer reached him on the phone, the 72-year-old admitted he was involved in an altercation at Costco, according to the incident report.

Police reported that the 72-year-old said he “hit the man’s hat off his head after the man got in his face and he felt that the man was going to hit him because the man was balling his fist.”

Greenville Police Department Public Affairs Manager Donald Porter told The State that no arrests have been made in the incident.

Police are attempting to get surveillance footage from Costco to help in the investigation, and the responding officer said further investigation was needed because the men’s stories are inconsistent and “the witness did not have much to say,” per the incident report.