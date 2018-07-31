Cutting customers’ electric bills could cripple SCE&G, experts tell federal judge

Cutting SCE&G’s rates will make it harder for the Cayce-based utility to borrow and threaten the its financial health, witnesses told a federal judge Tuesday.
That testimony, before U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs, came as a hearing resumed on SCE&G’s motion to block a 15-percent temporary rate cut passed by state lawmakers last month.
Atlanta-based certified public accountant Ian Ratner and economist Robert Glenn Hubbard testified the temporary rate cut would slash investors’ return on equity, make it harder for SCE&G parent SCANA to attract and keep investors, and make it more difficult for it to borrow and maintain a healthy cash flow.
The utility argues it has the right to charge its customers for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project even after it abandoned efforts to build two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County a year ago.
SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper, its junior partner in the nuclear project, abandoned the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion a year ago Tuesday after the bankruptcy of the project’s main contractor, Westinghouse.
SCE&G ratepayers already have paid more than $2 billion toward the cost of the two unfinished reactors.
SCE&G is suing the Public Service Commission, seeking to stop enactment of the rate-cut law.
Under a 2007 state law, SCE&G’s 700,000-plus customers now pay $27 a month to finance the half-finished reactors, originally expected to cost $9 billion. While the project has been dead for a year, SCE&G has kept the additional charge on its customers’ monthly bills — bringing in an extra $37 million a month.
Attorneys representing state lawmakers called their own financial expert, who pointed to a March 22 analysis by the Bates White economic consulting firm saying SCE&G could afford to cut its rates.
That firm determined S.C. lawmakers could slash SCE&G’s power bills at least 13 percent without forcing the embattled utility into bankruptcy. Even more could be cut from SCE&G’s electric rates — which increased nine times over the past decade to bankroll the failed nuclear construction project — if the utility reduces its dividends to shareholders and cuts other costs, according to that analysis.
Earlier Tuesday, SCANA’s shareholders approved selling the Cayce-based utility to Virginia-based Dominion Energy. However, that deal is contingent on a number of regulatory approvals, including allowing SCE&G to continue to charge its customers for the failed V.C. Summer project.
