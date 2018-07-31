A year after SCANA quit nuke project, shareholders vote to sell to Virginia utility

A year after SCANA walked away from a decade-long, $9 billion effort to build two nuclear reactors, its stockholders approved the proposed sale of the S.C. utility to Dominion Energy of Virginia.
Seventy-two percent of SCANA shareholders voted for the sale Tuesday, more than the two-thirds required.
Jimmy Addison, SCANA’s chief executive officer, announced the vote at the end of a special stockholders meeting in which small shareholders showered the utility with complaints about the merger and the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.
Addison said he was glad shareholders voted in favor of the Dominion merger but noted the deal isn’t final until it receives pending regulatory approvals later this year.
Shareholders were expected to approve the sale. However, they did not do so until many long-time investors had their say, criticizing the utility, which has lost 40 percent of its stock value over the last year. Some asked why shareholders should suffer for the mistakes of utility executives.
“Why in the world did you all approve to build two reactors at the same time?’’ former SCE&G employee Johnny Shealy asked. “We couldn’t do it boys. I came from the ground up. Ya’ll fellows didn’t. I tell you I’m pretty doggoned mad. As for the board of directors, ya’ll can take a hike.’’
Some shareholders were upset that SCANA executives will receive millions of dollars in severance pay if the Dominion merger goes through. Overall, shareholders voted overwhelmingly against paying severance packages to SCANA’s top executives, although that vote is non-binding and the compensation still could be paid.
Others said losing SCANA in the merger will be bad for the Columbia area.
“Mergers never work out,’’ Irmo’s Herbie Meetze said. “The person being merged in is a red-headed stepchild.’’
LaBruce Alexander, a long-time SCANA shareholder, said she’s worried about the possibility that Dominion will bring an unneeded natural gas pipeline into South Carolina. But she said many of those voting don’t know much about Dominion.
“Most people who have voted in favor of this project ….do not know what is involved here,’’ she said.
The vote Tuesday is a major milestone in Dominion’s quest to buy SCANA, the parent company of SCE&G, a utility with roots dating to the 1840s in Columbia and Charleston. SCANA employs 6,000 and, through SCE&G, serves 700,000-plus S.C. customers with electricity.
The next step is a big one: state utility regulators in both Carolinas must OK the deal. The S.C. Public Service Commission also will decide whether SCANA must repay customers billions of dollars that they already have paid for the bungled nuclear project. Dominion could walk away from the buyout deal if the PSC requires more in refunds than Dominion thinks reasonable.
But the proposed buyout couldn’t get to that point without SCANA’s stockholders agreeing to accept Dominion’s offer. SCANA, which recommended taking the Dominion offer, issued a statement after the meeting saying its shareholders made the right decision.
“We are pleased with the approval from our shareholders,” said Maybank Hagood, SCANA’s board chairman. “We believe the merger with Dominion Energy offers the most comprehensive solution for our customers and aligns SCANA with a company that mirrors our commitment to delivering safe and reliable energy.”
Dominion spokesman Chet Wade said “we’re pleased with the outcome and we’re going to work toward bringing the best solution for everyone. ‘’
The buyout boiled down to a financial bailout for many investors. Some 70 percent of SCANA’s stock is owned by institutional investors — pension funds, insurers — whose sole goal is making as much money as possible.
For every share a SCANA stockholder gives up, Dominion is offering two-thirds of a share of its stock. Because Dominion’s stock is selling for at about $30 a share more than SCANA shares, the deal should net SCANA stockholders roughly $7 a share more than the S.C. utility’s current stock price.
The shareholders’ decision comes exactly a year after one of the biggest construction failures in S.C. history.
On July 31, 2017, SCANA and state-owned partner SanteeSantee Cooper abandoned the 10-year effort to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County to complement the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station’s existing nuclear reactor.
The two S.C. utilities had spent about $9 billion on the project when they abandoned it, citing the bankruptcy of the project’s chief contractor, Westinghouse, as a major reason for their decision. Some forecasts had the project costing more than $20 billion to complete.
SCE&G ratepayers already have been charged more than $2 billion to pay for the project. They continue to pay about $27 a month for the reactors, even though they won’t be finished. The utility is fighting a new S.C. law that requires it to roll back much of that charge, saying it needs the money.
If successful in its effort to take over SCANA, Dominion, which employs 16,000, would expand its foothold in the Columbia and Charleston energy markets. The merged company would deliver energy to 6.5 million customers and have a combined electrical generating capacity of 31,400 megawatts.
Dominion acquired SCANA’s natural gas pipeline operation in 2014 and opened a S.C. headquarters office in Columbia. The SCANA deal could position Dominion to extend a large natural gas pipeline that it plans from West Virginia.
Dominion, a major player in the national energy business, is substantially larger than SCANA.
Dominion’s assets extend from its home base of Virginia to New England and the western United States. In 2016, the utility expanded into the Rocky Mountain region, acquiring Questar. That deal made Dominion one of the nation’s largest electric and natural gas utilities. All told, Dominion owns about 15,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and operates three nuclear power plants, as well as 18 natural gas plants.
SCANA has been a pillar in Columbia and Charleston for generations. The utility has spent millions on charity and employs many local residents. It operates Lake Murray, a beach at the lake and permits docks for homeowners who live along the sparkling reservoir.
Despite the expected outcome Tuesday, some long-time SCANA stockholders held out hope the deal would not go through. Some said losing a S.C.-headquartered company to an out-of-state utility would mean less local control of SCANA, which would become a subsidiary of Dominion.
Freeda Cathcart, a Roanoke, Va., resident who owns SCANA stock, said Dominion is a powerful corporation that has been hesitant to fully support renewable energy as a way to supply power. The utility’s efforts to build the Atlantic Coast pipeline — through Virginia and North Carolina, and possibly South Carolina -- shows it still is committed to the expansion of fossil fuels, which are bad for the environment, she said.
