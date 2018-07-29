Greenville-Spartanburg airport sees boom in air cargo

Sending freight by air is booming at a South Carolina airport.
Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is reporting the cargo tonnage flown out of the airport has doubled since 2016.
Airport President Dave Edwards tells The Greenville News that logistics firm Senator International has no more room in their 20,000-square foot (1,858-square meter) warehouse so the airport is clearing land for a building five times as big to open next spring.
Officials say the boom is being fueled by MRI machine maker Siemens or automaker BMW needing supplies delivered quickly and at the right time.
That opens the door for other interesting cargo shipments, such as many of the 550 horses competing in this fall's World Equestrian Games in Mill Spring, North Carolina.
