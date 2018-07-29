7 law enforcement officers named to S Carolina Hall of Fame

Officials have placed seven more people into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.
All inductees have to work in law enforcement for at least 25 years and be retired for at least five years.
But most importantly, South Carolina Department of Public Service Director Leroy Smith says they need to be forward-thinking leaders who made the state safer. Smith is chairman of the hall of fame's advisory committee.
The new members are:
— Corrections Department Director Ellis MacDougall
— Department of Natural Resources Lt. Ulysses Flemming
— Highway Patrol Maj. Israel Brooks Jr.
— State Law Enforcement Division Lt. Carl "Pedro" Stokes
— Newberry Police Chief Andrew Shealy
— Lancaster County Sheriff Williford Faile
— Newberry County Chief Deputy Jerry Wright
