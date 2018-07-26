Stephanie Grant Bridge worked for the Walterboro Police Department.
Stephanie Grant Bridge worked for the Walterboro Police Department. 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office/Walterboro Police Department
Stephanie Grant Bridge worked for the Walterboro Police Department. 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office/Walterboro Police Department

South Carolina

No prison for former cop who stole more than $20,000 from evidence locker, SC prosecutor says

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

July 26, 2018 04:37 PM

A former police officer was sentenced Thursday for stealing money from her department’s evidence locker, according to a South Carolina prosecutor.

Stephanie Grant Bridge stole more than $20,000 from evidence at the Walterboro Police Department, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone.

But the 49-year-old will not be going to prison after pleading guilty to misconduct in office and grand larceny, the solicitor’s office said.

Instead, the solicitor’s office reported that Bridge received a “3-year suspended sentence and 3 years of probation,” during her appearance at the Colleton County Courthouse.

According to the solicitor’s office, Grant was also “ordered to perform 200 hours of community service,” and has paid $22,075 in restitution.

The police department discovered the missing cash when it performed an audit of the evidence room in 2014, according to the solicitor’s office.

“As a member of law enforcement and a public servant, the defendant used her position for her own personal gain,” Stone said in a news release. “She violated the community’s trust and damaged the integrity of the entire criminal justice system.”

A warrant for a fugitive led officials to the home of former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott. Scott was later arrested after a small quantity of what appeared to be drugs were found in his bedroom.

By

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  