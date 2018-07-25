Senator wants answers from DHEC about uranium that leaked from floor of nuclear plant

A state senator is calling for a public meeting to discuss the recent leak of uranium though the floor of a nuclear fuel plant with a history of troubles and groundwater contamination in eastern Richland County.
Sen. Darrell Jackson is asking the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to explain what it knows about the uranium leak at the Westinghouse nuclear fuel factory on Bluff Road.
Jackson, D-Richland, said he wants answers on why uranium seeped through the floor of the plant and how harmful the radioactive contaminant might be to the community. He also wants to discuss other leaks and operating problems at the plant through the years
“This is very disturbing,’’ Jackson said Wednesday night. “This is one of the fears that those of us who grew up in that area, and lived in that area, have always talked about. I’m asking DHEC to get to Westinghouse officials and let’s have a public meeting, not just with elected officials, but we need citizens there also.’’
Jackson, who has relatives who live near the plant, said a key concern is how uranium-tainted groundwater could affect wells people rely on for drinking water. DHEC has not said if soil polluted by uranium has contaminated the shallow water table.
But DHEC says there are no public supply wells within two miles of the plant and no one directly in the path of groundwater on the site. The agency also said it does not think the contamination has spread off of the Westinghouse property.
Jackson said he remains skeptical.
“What we don’t know is what kind of impact that’s going to have 20 years from now on the groundwater, this drip, drip, drip,’’ Jackson said of the leak. “I don’t know of too many people too receptive to living in the area when they know the groundwater is contaminated.’’
DHEC spokeswoman Cristi Moore had no immediate comment Wednesday night, but said the agency would discuss Jackson’s request Thursday morning.
The Westinghouse plant, built nearly 50 years ago, is in a rural, heavily forested part of Richland County between Congaree National Park and Interstate 77. Hunt clubs and small communities dot the landscape nearby. The sprawling plant, which sits behind a fence and guard gates, makes uranium-based fuel for the nation’s atomic power reactors. It is one of the Columbia area’s major employers, with about 1,000 workers.
Uranium, a toxic radioactive substance that can cause kidney damage, apparently trickled through a three-inch hole in the floor of the plant and contaminated the soil.
A six-foot deep hole was found below the hole in the floor and high levels of uranium were discovered in the earth, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which is investigating. The three-inch wide hole in the floor was discovered while work crews made repairs to a liner in part of the plant where acid is used. The leak was discovered about two weeks ago, but news of the event did not surface until this week.
The NRC said uranium levels reached 4,000 parts per million,an amount that is more than 1,000 times higher than the typical amount of uranium in soil.
“That’s a lot, oh yeah,’’ said Frank Chapelle, a scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Columbia. Chapelle said one of the key questions is how radioactive the uranium that leaked would be. Chapelle said it should not be difficult to measure the level of radioactivity in the uranium-contaminated soil.
Before Jackson made his call for a public meeting Wednesday, Moore said the agency was awaiting groundwater test results. The agency wants to know if the atomic pollutant spread from the soil into groundwater beneath the site.
Both DHEC and the NRC said Tuesday they believe pollution has not gotten off the property. In addition to uranium, fluoride also was discovered in the soil beneath the cracked factory floor. Westinghouse said it has shut down equipment near the leak site while it investigates.
“The location remains removed from service while the event is being fully investigated,’’ spokeswoman Sarah Cassella said in an email. “Our maintenance department has placed a metal plate over the small hole. Monitoring of closes t down-gradient well has been and will continue to be performed to ensure water quality. Based on the investigation results, modifications to repair the equipment and prevent recurrence of another event will be completed prior to the station’s return to service.’’
The uranium leak is the latest in a series of problems that have plagued the facility for decades. In the early 1980s, regulators discovered the groundwater was contaminated with fluoride and ammonia. Solvents later were found in groundwater. Solvents are particularly toxic to people exposed to them. The agency also found nitrate in the groundwater that dates to the 1980s. Nitrate is toxic to babies who drink formula with contaminated water.
Efforts to cleanup the contamination have produced mixed results, with some pollution continuing to show up int he water.
In addition to those problems, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has fined and cited Westinghouse more than a dozen times dating to at least 1993. Those problems range from buildups of uranium in air pollution control devices and incinerators to worker accidents.
