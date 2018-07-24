How well-educated is SC? Here’s how we stack up against the rest of the country

South Carolina’s largest cities rank near the middle in how educated its citizens are, according to a newly released study of America’s 150 largest cities.
Charleston and the surrounding areas comprise the most educated area in the state, ranking 52 of 150. However, Charleston had one of the largest education gaps based on race in the country, the study found.
The study ranks cities by metropolitan statistical areas, a distinction defined not by city limits, but by a core city and its surrounding population. Sometimes, those distinctions cross state boundaries, such as the Charlotte area,which ranked 54.
Columbia ranked 69.
The study factors the number of adults older than 25 with a bachelor’s degree, the quality of the local K-12 school system and the gender/racial education gap. Because of this, college towns tend to benefit more than other cities. Ann Arbor, home of the University of Michigan, was ranked America’s most educated city.
A previous study, from a different company using different methods, found Clemson was the most educated city in the state.
How your city ranked
Charleston/North Charleston: 52
Charlotte (NC and SC): 54
Columbia: 69
Myrtle Beach/Conway/North Myrtle Beach (SC and NC): 105
Greenville/Anderson/Mauldin: 109
Augusta (GA and SC): 117
