1-year-old girl, two others injured when SC police chase ends in crash

A police chase in the Upstate ended when the car that troopers were pursuing crashed into a tree, injuring a 1-year-old girl and two others.
The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a Ford Focus for speeding near the Powdersville community in Anderson County, according to Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver didn’t stop, prompting a short pursuit.
The driver lost control as the Focus entered a curve on Church Road, Rhyne said. It went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The 24-year-old driver and two other passengers, including a 1-year-old girl, were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Rhyne said. There was no word Tuesday morning on what charges the driver will face or what speeds the pursuit reached.
It also was not clear whether the girl was properly secured in the car.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.
