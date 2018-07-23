Brandon Jones
He escaped SC prison — and was back in hours later, officials say

July 23, 2018 06:42 AM

An inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison early Monday was captured within hours of his escape, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Brandon Jones escaped from Wateree Correctional Institution in Sumter County, the Department of Corrections said in a release around 3:45 a.m. Details about the incident, including the exact time Jones escaped from the medium-security facility, were not immediately available.

In a second release sent just before 4:30 a.m., the department said Jones had been apprehended.

Jones was serving a five-year sentence for a nonviolent second-degree burglary conviction, officials said.

