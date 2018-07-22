Fire chief and his wife arrested, embezzled tens of thousands from department, SC cops say

The chief of a South Carolina fire department and his wife were arrested after being accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the department, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Joseph Kirk Reynolds, the former longtime chief of the Asbury-Rehoboth Volunteer Fire Department in Cherokee County, was arrested on embezzlement charges, as was his wife, Gina Reynolds, who served as the department’s treasurer, the Gaffney Ledger reported.

According to arrest warrants, the Gaffney husband and wife, who are facing a number of individual charges, stole the money for personal purchases. SLED did not report what was purchased.

The 51-year-old Joseph Reynolds’ crimes occurred between July 2007 and August 2017, according to SLED, which said his 57-year-old wife’s crimes were between March 2012 and August 2017.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said his department became aware of the embezzlement after receiving tips from the community, before asking SLED to investigate further, according to WSPA.com.

Joseph Reynolds was charged with embezzlement of public funds (value of $10,000 or more) and breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more), according to SLED.

Gina Reynolds was charged with embezzlement of public funds (value less than $10,000) and breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000), SLED reported.

Both Joseph and Gina Reynolds were taken to Cherokee County Detention Center.

The Asbury-Rehoboth Volunteer Fire Department was temporarily shut down in October 2017 following a number of resignations, forcing neighboring departments to cover the district, the Gaffney Ledger reported.