Democrat James Smith hires former Clinton campaign staffer as new campaign manager

Democratic candidate for S.C. governor James Smith on Friday named Scott Hogan, a former staffer on Hillary Clinton’s then 2016 presidential campaign, as his campaign manager.

Hiring Hogan — Smith’s fourth campaign manager since announcing his run for governor last year — will add stability to a campaign that hopes to put a Democrat in the Governor’s Mansion for the first time in two decades.

Hogan succeeds Mike McCauley, who parted ways with the Smith campaign shortly after the June 12 primary.

The Friday announcement comes four days after the Republican Governors Association in an attack ad sought to tie Smith to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who lost his 2016 presidential bid to Clinton.

“Scott has the skills, experience and drive to take our campaign to victory in this race,” Smith said in a statement. “We have a strong staff that is deeply rooted in South Carolina, and Scott brings the ability to forge it all into a winning combination.”

Smith’s lieutenant governor pick, state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell of Lancaster, said Hogan will help “deliver our message of building a better future for all South Carolinians.”

Most recently the campaign manager for U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson of Utah, Hogan previously worked as Minnesota’s state director and campaign manager for gun-control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

In 2015, he joined Clinton’s presidential campaign to help organize voters in Minnesota.

Friday, Smith announced four other new hires:

▪ Retired Lt. Col. J.C. Glick as state veterans coordinator

▪ Former S.C. House Rep. Virginia Leaman Crocker as scheduling director

▪ Iraq war Marine veteran Patrick Elswick as Upstate veterans coordinator

▪ Former OneColumbia staffer Ashleigh Lancaster as events coordinator

Smith will face Gov. Henry McMaster in the November general election.