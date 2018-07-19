Stormy Daniels show at West Columbia strip club canceled, lawyer says

Stormy Daniels’ scheduled performance at a West Columbia strip club Thursday was canceled, according to the club’s attorney.

Harry Heizer, the attorney for Platinum West, said Daniels’ tour bus broke down and the adult film star, who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, will not perform at the club as planned as part of her “Make America Horny Again” tour.

Club promoters are attempting to reschedule Daniels’ performance.

Because the show was canceled, fans who went to Platinum West to see the porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will not have to pay a cover fee at the club Thursday, management said.

Tickets for Daniels’ show at Platinum West were $20 if bought in advance and $25 on Thursday. There were some discounted rates. Anyone dressed like Trump would have gotten in at half-price, while those dressed as Hillary Clinton would have received free admission.

“The last-minute cancellation was kind of a disappointment to a lot of people, said John Harris, a customer. “But I’m going to have a good time anyway.”

A woman working at the club, who gave the name Gracie, said she came in to work Thursday “to make a lot of money.” She was not fazed by Daniels’ cancellation.

“Oh, I’ll still make a lot of money,” she said.





“We’re a little disappointed ... but ain’t no getting around transportation issues,” said another woman working at the club who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s a normal night right now ... I’ll make good money.”

This would not have been Daniels’ first time in the Palmetto State. She performed at a North Myrtle Beach club in March and a Greenville club in January.

There is no word on where Daniels’ bus broke down, but she has encountered other difficulties on her tour.

Daniels was arrested during a performance in Columbus, Ohio, after being accused of breaking a little-known state law that adult entertainers were not to allow touching. Daniels was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers’ faces against her bare breasts during a performance at a strip club.

She was charged with three misdemeanor counts of illegal sexual oriented activity in a sexually oriented business, but the charges were dropped later that day.

Blake Almord is headed to a bachelor party Friday in Montreal, but his friend bought tickets to see Daniels’ performance in West Coumbia. Even without her showing, Almord said they stuck around for the drink specials at West Platinum.

He had a theory why he was among a group of customers who had shown up in anticipation of the porn star’s performance.

“She got the limelight,” Almord said. “Being here makes people closer to the president.”