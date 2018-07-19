Two inmates – including a convicted sex offender – were set free by mistake, SC cops say

Two inmates at a South Carolina jail were released Tuesday. They should not have been freed, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, which said a mistake led to the unwarranted release, counton2.com reported.

Jimmy Barry Christopher, a convicted sex offender, and Montez Lamar Phillips-Edgecombe were incarcerated because of probation violations, according to live5news.com.

The sheriff’s office said that Christopher and Phillips-Edgecombe were mistakenly released from Berkeley County’s Hill-Finklea Detention Center because jail officials failed to properly read the inmates’ paperwork, per counton2.com.

“The officer on duty at the jail didn’t do his job. There was a breakdown. There was no clerical error, this was human error,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said of misreading paperwork said both inmates should stay locked up, live5news.com reported. “It’s my responsibility to make sure we follow the protocol, but our employees did not.”

Montez Phillips-Edgecombe Berkeley County Detention Center

Jail records show that both inmates are back behind bars.

Law enforcement located Christopher at his home, and Phillips-Edgecombe was found after he called probation, according to live5news.com.

Three employees have been suspended because of the mistake, counton2.com reported.

There have been issues with overcrowding at Hill-Finklea Detention Center, with postandcourier.com reporting that in 2017, an average of 446 inmates were housed in the jail per night, but the facility was built to hold 291.

Lewis said the Berkeley County Council will make long-term decisions about the overcrowding issues in 2018, per The Berkeley Independent.

Christopher and Phillips-Edgecombe are not the only inmates to recently be released from a S.C. jail by mistake.

In June 2017, Joshua Earnest Peters was erroneously released from the York County Detention Center after officers misread his sentencing information.

Unlike Christopher and Phillips-Edgecombe, when law enforcement contacted Peters he refused to go back to jail willingly, but was soon arrested.