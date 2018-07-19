Was paying ex-utility lobbyist $185,000 for 10 months work appropriate? DHEC says yes

Amid criticism the state wasn’t protecting rivers from thirsty mega-farms, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control turned to a former power company lobbyist last year for help.
Mark Hollis, who had worked on environmental matters during his 30 years at Duke Energy, was hired to improve DHEC’s water bureau, a division that critics say was overly timid in its oversight of industrial-scale farms and industries that use billions of gallons of water.
But Hollis worked less than a year at DHEC and was paid $185,000, plus benefits.
That is about $80,000 more than DHEC’s two previous water bureau chiefs were paid. It is also $80,000 more than the agency’s recently hired water bureau director will be paid, according to the environmental and health agency.
Critics — notably those concerned about how industrial-scale farms affect rivers and groundwater — question whether Hollis was worth the money.
They saw little evidence that Hollis made major improvements in how DHEC oversees farms and industries that siphon water from rivers and the ground. Some said any interaction they had with DHEC was not with Hollis but with other agency employees.
“I was never really clear that he was a change agent in any sense,’’ said Aiken County resident Hugo Krispyn, who has actively advocated to toughen S.C. water laws.
“In general, what has been happening has been painfully slow,’’ Krispyn said. “I don’t feel like he personally made a huge difference.’’
Hollis was brought in after the agency’s staff was reshuffled in May 2017, when then-director David Baize was reassigned. Hollis left in March.
Hollis, who was not available for comment, was hired while Catherine Heigel, also a former Duke executive, was director of DHEC. Heigel was unavailable this week to explain what attracted the agency to hire Hollis.
The agency’s media relations staff declined to say Thursday who at DHEC wanted to hire Hollis but said he was “the ideal candidate,’’ due to his 35 years of environmental and private-sector experience.
During their time at Duke, both Hollis and Heigel worked on Catawba River water issues for the Charlotte-headquartered utility. Heigel was involved in the re-licensing of Duke’s dams on the Catawba, while Hollis was on an interstate committee that examined how to manage the river.
From 2008 to 2010, Hollis was involved in efforts to adopt a S.C. law governing water withdrawals from rivers. That law was needed, many say, but it also gave concessions to large farms and power companies.
Heigel, Duke’s former S.C. president, left DHEC two months after Hollis was hired to become water bureau chief.
Wagener businessman Doug Busbee, one of DHEC’s harshest critics, said paying Hollis $185,000 in public dollars was a bad idea, adding Hollis was a political insider who had helped negotiate the state’s surface water protection law in favor of power companies and mega-farms. The surface water law is so flawed that it allows farms and others to withdraw virtually all of the water from a river during times of low water flow, Busbee said.
“He did absolutely nothing as far as alleviation of this situation,’’ Busbee said.
Like Krispyn and Busbee, other Edisto River basin residents have advocated tightening the surface water law to restrict the siphoning river water by big farms, while also supporting stricter controls on groundwater withdrawals, via wells. But DHEC has not pushed the Legislature to toughen the surface water law and is nearly a year behind schedule in deciding whether to impose tougher controls on groundwater withdrawals.
Some state legislators, including Republican Reps. Micah Caskey of West Columbia and Bill Hixon of North Augusta, said they would need more information before evaluating whether Hollis’ brief tenure was worth the expense.
But one taxpayer advocate said it is hard to understand why DHEC would pay any division director $185,000 for less than a year’s work, regardless of what issue they were working on. The agency said it employed Hollis as a “time-limited” employee, rather than a contract worker, which allowed him to get benefits, including health insurance.
If DHEC “has that kind of money to hire someone for 10 months of work, that makes absolutely no sense,’’ said Don Weaver, president of the S.C. Association of Taxpayers. “If I was a rank-and-file DHEC employee .... I’d be angry.’’
Records show that Hollis was one of the agency’s highest paid employees, earning more than acting director David Wilson.
Despite the criticism, DHEC officials say Hollis did a good job as bureau chief, one of the top positions at the 3,000-employee agency. He engineered improvements to the department’s dam- safety program, engaged the public in talks about drinking water and examined how to streamline the water division, officials said.
For example, under Hollis, DHEC developed a template on how to put together emergency action plans for dam owners. The template includes DHEC guidance, a copy of regulations “and forms that dam owners may find useful,’’ spokeswoman Cristi Moore said. Hollis also led a team that inspected more than 2,000 dams, she said in an email Thursday.
“Mark Hollis was hired in a time-limited position to help provide a fresh look at management procedures, implementing known industry best practices, and to provide technical expertise to the bureau on an interim basis,’’ the agency said in an email to The State.
Hollis evaluated “all aspects” of the water bureau but did not produce a report on how to make improvements, officials said.
He also helped launch efforts to expand water-pollution testing on the Saluda and Congaree rivers, while working with the Catawba Indian tribe to protect the Catawba River after a sewer spill in Charlotte, Moore said.
Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler said the water-testing program has been a success.
Since Hollis’ departure, DHEC has hired a permanent water bureau chief, Mike Marcus. Marcus, a microbiologist with a doctorate from the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health, is paid $105,000, agency spokesman Tommy Crosby said in an email to The State.
