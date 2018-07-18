Gambling, guns a ‘recipe to die,’ SC official says as teen charged after two deaths

A South Carolina 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday following the killing of two other teenagers, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Two Charleston teens, 15-year-old Taleket Williams and 17-year-old Juquel Young, were shot to death just before 9 p.m. Sunday outside of a West Ashley apartment complex, per counton2.com.





The teens were discovered on the ground near basketball courts by officers responding to a shots fired call, according to the police. The Charleston County Coroner’s office said both Williams and Young were pronounced dead at the scene, according to counton2.com.

Zamere Raeguel Treawn Brown was charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, after he was taken into custody with assistance from U.S. Marshals, the police said.





Police said that the Johns Island teen has been charged in Williams’ murder. The investigation into Young’s death remains ongoing.

Brown was a classmate of Williams and Young at West Ashley High School at one point, according to abcnews4.com.





Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Williams and Young, the suspects, and several other young men were hanging out near the basketball court, live5news.com reported.

The teens were playing dice when a dispute escalated into the fatal shootings, said James Johnson, the S.C. president of the National Action Network, postandcourier.com reported. Johnson said many of the youngsters had guns, calling it “a recipe to die.”

“It wasn’t about anything worth losing your life over,” Reynolds said, per postandcourier.com.

At the time of the deadly shootings, Brown was out on bond, abcnews4.com reported. In May, he was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, and possession of a handgun under 18 years of age, according to live5news.com.

Police said Brown will have a bond hearing Thursday.