He caught a ‘peeping tom’ at SC girl’s window. Now, he’s in the hospital, cops say

After a Greenville County man caught a peeping tom staring into a young girl’s window Tuesday night, he was stabbed, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
Tiray Jamal Sanders, 32, stabbed a man after he was allegedly caught outside of the girl’s home, according to the post.
The man was confronting Sanders when he got a knife, according to the post. Sanders then stole things from the girl and punched her multiple times, the family told Greenville County Deputies.
Sanders also stabbed the man in the leg, according to deputies.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Sanders with the knife and put a tourniquet on the man, who had been stabbed at least one time, according to the post. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
After being taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, Sanders was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a gun or knife during the commission of a violent crime, assault and battery and peeping tom, according to the jail’s website. He was given no bond.
