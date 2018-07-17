Alcohol sales at Williams-Brice Stadium? USC vendor applies for license to allow them

The company that sells food at Williams-Brice Stadium has applied for a license to sell alcohol at USC’s football stadium.





Aramark Sports and Entertainment LLC applied for the “permanent” license to sell beer, wine and liquor permit on June 11, according to Bonnie Swingle, a spokeswoman for the Department of Revenue, which processes liquor licenses.

However, USC said it only wants to sell alcohol for the much-anticipated Jay-Z/Beyoncé concert on Aug. 21.

“There is a temporary permit application to sell alcohol, but is limited to the Beyoncé concert,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said. “There are no plans to sell alcohol during games.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But the Department of Revenue refers to the type of liquor license requested as “permanent.” Aramark could have applied for just a seven-day permit, which is more expensive. But the company is seeking the same type of license hotels and restaurants need to sell alcohol, according to the application.

It typically takes between six to eight weeks for the Department of Revenue to decide whether to issue a liquor license, Swingle said. However, if a member of the public protests the permit, the process goes to an administrative law court, in which it could take six months to get a hearing, she said. The deadline to protest the liquor license is July 31 at 5 p.m., according to a sign posted on the stadium.

The following sign was posted near an entrance to Williams-Brice Stadium on July 16, 2018. Provided by University of South Carolina.

The Southeastern Conference bans stadiums from selling alcohol to general admission fans at games, although those who can afford premium seating are exempt at Williams-Brice. However, the prospect of allowing alcohol sales at SEC games has come up several times in the last few years.

Should the permit be approved, it would allow alcohol to be sold at Williams-Brice during non-SEC related events. It’s unclear whether USC plans to do that.