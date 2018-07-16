Irate Wendy’s drive-thru customer moons car in front of her, SC cops say

Customers at a South Carolina drive-thru got a show with their lunch when two irate women got out of their car and berated the couple in the car in front of them — with one of the women even dropping her pants and mooning them, police say.
The commotion happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wendy’s on East Main Street in Spartanburg, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. A man and his wife told officers they were in the drive-thru getting their food when their son-in-law drove up beside them, stopped for a bit and then pulled into a parking space.
The customer behind the couple in the drive-thru, who was driving a Dodge Journey, became upset, according to the report. The female driver of that vehicle pulled up beside the couple’s car and began yelling profanities, then pulled in front of the car, parked and got out, at which point she continued yelling and cursing in the parking lot.
An older woman in the passenger seat of the Dodge, whom the younger driver referred to as “Mom,” got out and walked to the passenger’s door of the couple’s car, where the female victim was sitting, police said. She tugged on the door handle but it was locked. The woman then kicked the door, leaving a shoe print on the car.
The older suspect then turned around, dropped her pants and underwear and bent over, exposing her buttocks and genitals to the couple, police wrote in the report.
The couple’s son-in-law tried to intervene and asked the driver of the Dodge why they were so upset, police said. The driver “said something to the effect of ... ‘since Trump is the President, ya’ll can do this,’” the report states.
The son-in-law took a photo of the Dodge Journey’s tag and of the older suspect getting back in, and provided the pictures to police, who also photographed the shoe print on the car.
“There were several other witnesses to the incident at the scene, however after order was restored, they left without giving a written statement,” the report states.
Officers went to the address to which the Dodge was registered but did not find the vehicle, according to the report. No charges have been filed, but police said they will seek warrants from a judge, if probable cause is found.
