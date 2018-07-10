Former York Co. deputy accused of paying for sex, failing to make arrests

A former York County deputy was arrested Tuesday on a charge of misconduct in office after he was accused of paying for sex while on duty and failing to make arrests, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Christopher August Gage, 36, of York, was booked into the York County jail Tuesday after a six-month investigation by State Law Enforcement Division agents, Tolson said.

Gage was a deputy from March 2017 until January.

Tolson said he fired Gage after a person told sheriff's office Internal Affairs detectives that Gage had been committing sexual crimes while on duty. The sheriff also said the complaints accused Gage of having an affair, paying money in exchange for sexual favors and not serving an arrest warrant.

The warrant, released to The Herald by SLED officials Tuesday, accuses Gage of the sex acts involving the same person who was supposed to be arrested in another case, said Thom Berry, spokesman for SLED. That person was not identified by SLED. The name of the person who Gage allegedly refused to arrest and then had sex with was redacted from warrants provided to The Herald.

Gage failed to serve the arrest warrant on that person, paid that person for sex, then had sex with that person while on duty, the warrant states.

“I take all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously," Tolson said Tuesday. "As soon as a complaint was received, we immediately interviewed the complainant. I fired Gage as soon as certain statements made during the interview were corroborated."





The sexual misconduct allegations are the most recent involving the sheriff's office.

In 2017, eight deputies admitted to sexual encounters while on duty, during the years leading up to Tolson taking office in January 2017. Tolson was elected in 2016.

Gage remains jailed pending a bond hearing on the misconduct charges. It is unclear if Gage has a lawyer.

A conviction for misconduct can carry as much as 10 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.