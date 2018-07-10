Former Tiger-turned-cop calls on USC to lip sync. But they'd already brought the funk

Chris "PT" Chancellor may not wear orange knickers nowadays as he patrols the streets of Clemson, but this week the former football player-turned police officer donned his tiger stripes for the viral law enforcement lip sync challenge.

Chancellor, who played for the Tigers from 2006 to 2009 as a defensive back, is now a master patrol officer for the City of Clemson. In a video posted Monday to the department's Facebook page, Chancellor removes his police uniform cap and puts on a hat that looks like a tiger head as he lip syncs to the Survivor classic "Eye of the Tiger."

The viral sensation of officers lip syncing to popular songs on camera began last month in Texas, where a sheriff's office posted video of a deputy lip syncing to "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings. according to ABC News. The sheriff's office said the deputy had "a mean lip sync not many can beat," which other agencies took as a challenge.

So began the sensation that has swept the country, in which officers record themselves lip syncing and bee-bopping to songs and then challenge other agencies to partake. Other S.C. agencies that have participated so far include the York County Sheriff's Office, the Anderson Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Police Departments across the Carolinas are getting musical on social media with the Lip Sync Challenge.

During his career for the Tigers, Chancellor had 157 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine interceptions.

In the video of Chancellor's lip sync rendition posted Monday, the Clemson City Police Department challenged the Central Police Department, the Clemson University Police Department and the University of South Carolina Police Department.

However, USC police had already posted their own video of four officers lip syncing to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson on Thursday.

Read More undefined

Reporter Matt Connolly contributed.