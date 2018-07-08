'Possible electrocution:' Lightning strike on SC beach sends adults, child to hospital, cops say

Three people, including a child, were hospitalized after lightning struck a South Carolina beach and police responded to a call for "possible electrocution," counton2.com reported.

A man and a woman were in the water during a thunderstorm and were struck by lightning, Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham said, according to postandcourier.com.

Before she was rushed to the hospital, the woman was in cardiac arrest and had to be pulled from the water, according to live5news.com. Graham said CPR was administered and the woman was revived before she was hospitalized in serious condition, "at a minimum."

According to Graham, the man lost consciousness after being struck by lightning, postandcourier.com reported.

The child "was in close proximity," to the man and woman when they were struck by lighting, and also was taken to the hospital, according to counton2.com.

The man and child were taken to the hospital in a second ambulance in "stable condition," per Graham, postandcourier.com reported.

Charleston County Dispatch received the call prior to 3 p.m., according to live5news.com.