SCE&G provided misleading information on Congaree coal tar cleanup, agencies say

The state’s environmental protection agency is pushing SCE&G to revive a coal tar cleanup plan for the Congaree River after saying the power company provided misleading information on whether the cleanup was feasible.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say the Corps never concluded that the project could not be done, as SCE&G said in justifying its decision to abandon the cleanup. The Corps recently told SCE&G it didn't make any conclusions about the effort, according to documents obtained by a river advocacy group and The State newspaper.
"Due to this new information, SCDHEC would like SCE&G to consider renewed efforts to pursue a modified removal action approach," the agency said in a June 22 letter to the power company. DHEC is seeking a meeting to discuss the issue.
DHEC's letter not only raises the question of why the power company abandoned plans to excavate the coal tar, but it rekindles chances that tons of the noxious goo could be dug up from the river.
Kayakers who have stepped in the tar have complained that it burned their skin. The tar contains a host of toxic pollutants that could be hurting water quality and fish in the Congaree, some river advocates have said.
The material leaked out of a manufactured gas plant on Huger Street in the early 1900s and coated the river bottom between the Gervais Street and Blossom street bridges. Few people knew about the tar until a kayaker stepped in the muck about eight years ago while boating in the river near a landing at Senate Street, just below the Gervais Street bridge.
That prompted a DHEC investigation and, ultimately, plans by SCE&G to build a huge, temporary dam to dry out part of the river so it could excavate the coal tar and remove it.
But SCE&G later said the project was too difficult to pull off. A key argument was that the Corps would likely not issue a permit for the massive dam to do the work. A 2015 flood also sent sediment downriver, making the cleanup more difficult, the company had said.
Instead, the utility proposed to put stones and fabric over the river bottom to hold the tar in place. That would save SCE&G as much as $11 million. The Corps agreed to permit that plan last fall.
“We have spent six years working to develop a plan for removal of the material,’’ the company said in an email to The State newspaper last year. “Unfortunately, there simply is no strategy for removal that is viable from an engineering standpoint and for which we can obtain the necessary permits.”
Officials with DHEC and SCE&G were not immediately available Thursday. But the power company abandoned the coal tar excavation work at DHEC’s request after the Corps raised questions about the project, according to a March 19 letter from the utility’s Thomas Effinger to the Corps of Engineers.
"In effect, SCDHEC requested that SCE&G pursue and obtain a (federal) permit for a sediment cap,'' Effinger's letter said.
River protection advocates have threatened to sue to force the cleanup. They said they were encouraged by DHEC’s renewed push for the tar to be excavated.
"We have long stated that it is the best solution to this problem,'' Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler said in a prepared statement. "SCE&G is responsible for the pollution and is responsible for doing everything possible to restore the river and ensure its long term health.''
Stangler said DHEC's recommendation that SCE&G abandon the excavation several years ago was based on information from SCE&G, not from the Corps of Engineers.
"They were taking what SCE&G was saying at face value,'' Stangler said.
Questions about SCE&G's position on the river cleanup are the latest that have surfaced about the company since last year.
The utility, which serves some 700,000 South Carolina electricity customers, has been hammered by lawmakers for what they said were misleading statements about the failure of a nuclear expansion project that has cost customers some $2 billion.
