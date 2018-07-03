Winthrop students will pay more for school in 2018-19, S.C. among highest in tuition

Winthrop University students will pay more in 2018-19.

Winthrop's board of trustees Tuesday approved a 2.4 percent undergraduate tuition increase for in-state and out-of-state students, according to a press release.

The cost for the fall 2018 semester is $7,615 for in-state students, a $180 increase from last year, and $14,743 per semester for out-of-state students, an increase of $350 from last fall. The tuition costs reflect 12 or more credit hours, or full time, and do not reflect other fees such as library, health and counseling, and lab fees.

"The increase, which takes effect for the 2018-19 academic year, is necessary to respond to state-mandated increases in the university’s contributions to employee pension and health insurance plans," reads a statement from Winthrop. "It also will help ramp up online class instruction and pay for instructional and scientific equipment."

Winthrop's tuition cost falls in the middle range for state public universities, according to the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard. For the year, S.C. State charged an average of $19,136 in 2017, while Clemson University charged $15,885 and Winthrop charged $15,760. Coastal Carolina charged $14,955 in 2017.

In February, the average cost of in-state tuition in S.C. was $12,610, $5,000 higher than in North Carolina, according to a comparison run by Simple Thrifty Living, a personal finance site. The average out-of-state tuition in S.C. was $31,350. South Carolina's tuition was higher than Georgia and Florida, but lower than in New Hampshire and Vermont, where the average reached $16,000.

Winthrop's board also approved a 2.4 percent increase for campus-based graduate school programs. In-state graduate students will pay $635 per credit hour, while out-of-state graduate students will pay $1,222 per credit hour. Full-time graduate students who live in South Carolina will pay $7,583 and out-of-state students pay $14,607. These costs do not reflect additional student fees.

The 2.4 percent increase also applies to Winthrop's room and board fees.

"The trustees, recognizing the importance of keeping increases to the total cost of education to a minimum, approved a room and board fee increase that is significantly less than previous years," the statement reads.

More information is available on Winthrop's website.

York Technical College has not yet released information regarding 2018-19 tuition rates.