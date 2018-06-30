‘Pure evil’: 2-year-old boy found sexually molested, beaten to death, SC sheriff says

A South Carolina woman and her boyfriend were arrested Saturday in connection with the murder of the woman’s 2-year-old boy, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The child, found inside a residence on Country Lane in Clinton, appeared to be “brutally beaten” and was “brutally sexually molested before his death,” according to the sheriff’s office. Injuries were apparent all over the child’s body, the statement said.
"This is still an ongoing investigation and it’s still early on," Sheriff Don Reynolds said. "We will update everyone on the official charges as soon as possible."
Reynolds' office released photos of the mother, Jessica Blake Smith, and her boyfriend, William Ryan Looper in relation to the murder.
“Unfortunately I have had to work many homicide cases over the years, some of which involved children, however this (is) by far the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” Capt. Robert Wilkie said. “This incident brought tears to the eyes of our investigators and what these individuals did to this child is unimaginable!”
“These animals, who are possessed with pure evil, have no place in our society,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “There is no rehabilitation for people this evil. I’m sure God has a place for these broken individuals, as he does for these precious children.”
